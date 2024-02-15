Candelario is projected as a co-starter at third base along with Noelvi Marte (hamstring), Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Candelario, who signed a three-year contract during the offseason, is expected to play every day, whether that be at corner infield -- he has 79 career starts at first base -- or designated hitter. Marte, an elite prospect who was developed at shortstop, had a strong showing in 35 games for the Reds last season.