Candelario is projected as a co-starter at third base along with Noelvi Marte (hamstring), Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
Candelario, who signed a three-year contract during the offseason, is expected to play every day, whether that be at corner infield -- he has 79 career starts at first base -- or designated hitter. Marte, an elite prospect who was developed at shortstop, had a strong showing in 35 games for the Reds last season.
More News
-
Reds' Jeimer Candelario: Will be everyday player•
-
Reds' Jeimer Candelario: Deal with Cincinnati announced•
-
Reds' Jeimer Candelario: Headed to Cincinnati•
-
Cubs' Jeimer Candelario: Goes deep Friday•
-
Cubs' Jeimer Candelario: Back from injured list•
-
Cubs' Jeimer Candelario: Continuing baseball activities•