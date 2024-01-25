Reds manager David Bell said Wednesday that Candelario will be an everyday player in 2024, Charlie Goldsmith of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

"Between DH, first base and third base, he's going to be an everyday player," Bell said of Candelario. The skipper will have plenty of mixing and matching to do with the Reds' abundance of infielders, which is going to lead to extra days off for some. It does not sound like Candelario will be one of those guys sitting, however. Cincinnati inked Candelario to a three-year, $45 million contract in December.