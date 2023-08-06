The Reds recalled Richardson from Triple-A Louisville ahead of his scheduled start Sunday versus the Nationals in Cincinnati.

Cincinnati optioned right-handed reliever Daniel Duarte to Triple-A to open up a spot on the 26-man active roster for Richardson, who will be making his MLB debut Sunday. Though he'll be joining the rotation as a replacement for the injured Ben Lively (pectoral), Richardson may not be trusted with working deep enough into the contest to qualify for the win. Richardson turned in a tidy 1.86 ERA and 1.10 WHIP over 19 outings this season across Louisville, Double-A Chattanooga and High-A Dayton, but he never covered more than four innings in any start.