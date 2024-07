The Reds optioned Richardson to Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday.

Richardson was recalled earlier Tuesday to give the Reds some depth in the bullpen while Nick Martinez started. However, Tuesday's contest was postponed due to rain, so Richardson will now head back to the minors without appearing in a game. The 24-year-old owns a 4.29 ERA and 1.52 WHIP across 77.2 innings in Triple-A and could still be an option to make a spot start in the majors later in the year.