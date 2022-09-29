site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rockies' Ryan McMahon: Retreats to bench Thursday
RotoWire Staff
McMahon isn't starting Thursday against the Giants, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports.
McMahon is getting a day off after he went 3-for-18 with two solo homers, three runs and nine strikeouts over the last four games. Alan Trejo will take over at the hot corner and bat second.
