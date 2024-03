Renfroe (back) is batting fifth as the designated hitter in Friday's spring game against the Athletics.

The veteran slugger has been held out of spring games thus far due to lower-back tightness, but he'll join the lineup for Friday's contest. Renfroe struggled to a .713 OPS last season after topping .800 the previous two seasons, and he'll be a key lineup piece for the Royals after signing a two-year, $13 million deal.