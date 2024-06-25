Renfroe went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and a walk in Monday's 4-1 win over the Marlins.

Renfroe's blast was his first in three games since he returned from a minimal stay on the injured list with a bruised toe. The outfielder has gone 8-for-25 (.320) in June, adding three homers and seven RBI across nine contests. While he's slashing just .198/.279/.373 on the year, his bat has started to come around, offering him a bit of security in a starting role in right field. Renfroe has added seven homers 27 RBI, 23 runs scored, 10 doubles and one stolen base over 197 plate appearances.