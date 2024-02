Renfroe has been held out of Cactus League action due to lower-back tightness but is expected to play Wednesday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Renfroe is participating in the Royals' workout Monday and looks to be nearly over the hump with his minor back issue. The veteran outfielder signed a two-year deal with Kansas City this offseason and is expected to be the club's everyday right fielder, with some starts at designated hitter also likely mixed in.