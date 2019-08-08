Greene was promoted to Low-A West Michigan on Wednesday, Emily Waldon of The Athletic reports.

Green was drafted with the fifth overall pick by the Tigers in June and has spent the last month at short-season Connecticut, slashing .295/.380/.386 in 24 games. The 18-year-old was viewed as the top prep hitter in the class and has illustrated those skills in his first taste of professional baseball.

More News
Our Latest Stories