Canterino was placed on the 7-day minor-league injured list with a right elbow strain Saturday, Brandon Warne of Access Twins reports.

Canterino had been sidelined since May due to a right elbow strain, but he returned to action Sunday and allowed no hits and a walk while striking out eight in three innings at High-A Cedar Rapids. However, he apparently hasn't moved past the injury and will be forced to miss at least another week. It's not yet clear whether the right-hander is facing another lengthy absence.