Canterino is set to have Tommy John surgery later this month, Darren Wolfson of Channel 5 Saint Paul reports.

Canterino had a 1.83 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 50:22 K:BB over 34.1 innings for Double-A Wichita before an elbow strain shut him down in late June. He returned for two rehab starts before he was shut down again and ended up needing surgery. He'll likely miss most of the 2023 season as a result.