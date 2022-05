Kepler was removed from Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Orioles since he was feeling under the weather, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Kepler went 0-for-2 with a strikeout prior to being replaced in the field for the bottom of the fifth inning. The 28-year-old tested negative for COVID-19 and should be considered day-to-day.