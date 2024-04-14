The story of the 2024 MLB season through the first couple of weeks has been the epidemic of elbow injuries to high-end pitchers. Elbow injuries have been on the rise in MLB for years – decades, really – but with so many big names going down in spring training and then in the first few weeks here, it's been impossible to ignore or overlook, even if nobody really has an answer for how to fix this problem.
And, of course, we got more hits this weekend. So, before we take a look at the top waiver-wire targets for each position heading into Week 4 of the Fantasy Baseball season, let's look at four more pitcher injuries – three new ones, one an update on an existing injury – and then 10 pitchers to consider adding this week to replace them.
- Spencer Strider (elbow) is out for the season. He did not have his second Tommy John surgery, it's worth noting – this was the internal brace procedure that involves a shorter recovery time for elbow ligament damage. The hope is he'll be able to return in around 12 months, so he could be in line for a more or less normal 2025, but he's done for this season.
- Bobby Miller (shoulder) was placed on the IL with inflammation. He has dealt with similar issues recently, but an MRI showed no structural damage and he hopes to be cleared to begin throwing this week.
- Cody Bradford (back) was placed on the IL. It's not clear when the injury occurred, but it doesn't sound too serious at this point. It does open up a rotation spot for the expected debut of Michael Lorenzen this week. Bradford has been one of the best surprises of the season, and I would definitely try to stash him, even if it's not clear where he'll slot in the rotation when healthy.
- Marco Gonzales (forearm) has a muscle strain. The Pirates will not be calling top prospect Paul Skenes up to take Gonzales' place in the rotation just yet, though I'm still expecting him sometime in the next month or two.
So, Strider's out the rest of the way, and Bradford and Miller won't be of any help for at least a couple of weeks. Yep, we still need pitching help on the wire. So, before we get to the rest of this week's waiver-wire targets, here are 10 starting pitchers to consider adding in leagues from 10 to 15-teams:
- Nick Lodolo, SP, Reds (79%) – Lodolo looked about as good as you could have hoped in his first start in more than 11 months Saturday against the White Sox, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out 11 in 5.2 innings. That's just about the easiest matchup in the league, but Lodolo did exactly what he needed to justify being rostered in all leagues.
- Mackenzie Gore, SP, WAS (74%) – Gore also dominated a cake matchup, as he struck out 11 over five shutout innings against the A's. I've written about some of the changes Gore has made in the early going this season, and I think he deserves to be rostered in all formats right now.
- Gavin Stone, SP, LAD (68%) – On Friday, I wrote that Stone needed to give us reason to be optimistic, and then he went out and held the Padres to two runs over 6.2 innings Saturday. He's probably not an ace, but he's worth using against most matchups.
- Spencer Turnbull, SP, PHI (63%) – Saturday was a big step backwards for Turnbull, but he still has a 1.80 ERA and 0.93 WHIP through three starts, with his new sweeper potentially making him a viable streamer against most matchups.
- Max Meyer, SP, MIA (52%) – Meyer is just spamming sliders right now, as he threw it 54% of the time in a gem against the Braves Saturday. Limiting the Braves to one earned run over six innings while striking out seven is an extremely impressive performance, and I have to think the team's former top prospect is going to stay in Miami's rotation even when Braxton Garrett and Edward Cabrera are back, which could be this week.
- Javier Assad, RP, CHC (52%) – Assad fell just one out short of a quality start in Seattle Sunday, allowing two earned runs over 5.2 innings with six strikeouts. He has a 2.16 ERA over his first three starts with 18 strikeouts in 16.2 innings of work, and now he gets the Marlins in his next start, which he should be active for in all formats.
- Yariel Rodriguez, SP, Blue Jays (24%) – Rodriguez was a lot of fun to watch. He mostly went fastball/slider in his debut, throwing those two pitches 84% of the time, however because he's one of those pitchers who changes his arm angle and release point regularly, it's more accurate to say he might have multiple versions of every pitch he throws – which also included a splitter, sinker, and curveball Saturday. It was his first MLB start, against a bad Rockies lineup away from Coors Field, and his unique approach could make him less effective the more video is out there on him, but I think Rodriguez showed enough upside while striking out six over 3.2 innings to be worth adding in deeper leagues.
- Michael Lorenzen, SP, Rangers (23%) – Lorenzen probably isn't a difference maker, but he's joining one of the best team contexts in the sport, with a Rangers lineup that should provide him with plenty of run support. If he can keep that ERA in the low-4.00s range, he should be plenty useful, especially in points leagues.
- Ben Brown, SP, Cubs (13%) – Brown's overall numbers still look pretty rough after he was tagged for six earned runs in 1.2 innings in his debut, but he's been pretty solid the past couple of outings, striking out 10 in 8.2 innings with just two walks. He's a two-pitch pitcher who may not be long for the Cubs' rotation, but that curveball is deadly, with a 46.9% whiff rate so far, and in deeper leagues, could be helpful Monday against the Diamondbacks.
- Jose Butto, SP, Mets (9%) – It's not clear if Butto is going to stay in the rotation for the Mets, but I'd be pretty surprised if he didn't. He had a tremendous start against the Royals Sunday, striking out nine over six innings of work, and now has allowed just one earned run in 12 innings while striking out 15 and walking four. In Sunday's outing, he had 16 swinging strikes, including at least four on each of his four-seamer, slider, and changeup, and while I'm no sure there's more than mid-rotation upside, he's earned more respect from Fantasy players.