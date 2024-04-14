The story of the 2024 MLB season through the first couple of weeks has been the epidemic of elbow injuries to high-end pitchers. Elbow injuries have been on the rise in MLB for years – decades, really – but with so many big names going down in spring training and then in the first few weeks here, it's been impossible to ignore or overlook, even if nobody really has an answer for how to fix this problem.

And, of course, we got more hits this weekend. So, before we take a look at the top waiver-wire targets for each position heading into Week 4 of the Fantasy Baseball season, let's look at four more pitcher injuries – three new ones, one an update on an existing injury – and then 10 pitchers to consider adding this week to replace them.

Spencer Strider (elbow) is out for the season. He did not have his second Tommy John surgery, it's worth noting – this was the internal brace procedure that involves a shorter recovery time for elbow ligament damage. The hope is he'll be able to return in around 12 months, so he could be in line for a more or less normal 2025, but he's done for this season.

Bobby Miller (shoulder) was placed on the IL with inflammation. He has dealt with similar issues recently, but an MRI showed no structural damage and he hopes to be cleared to begin throwing this week.

Cody Bradford (back) was placed on the IL. It's not clear when the injury occurred, but it doesn't sound too serious at this point. It does open up a rotation spot for the expected debut of Michael Lorenzen this week. Bradford has been one of the best surprises of the season, and I would definitely try to stash him, even if it's not clear where he'll slot in the rotation when healthy.

Marco Gonzales (forearm) has a muscle strain. The Pirates will not be calling top prospect Paul Skenes up to take Gonzales' place in the rotation just yet, though I'm still expecting him sometime in the next month or two.

So, Strider's out the rest of the way, and Bradford and Miller won't be of any help for at least a couple of weeks. Yep, we still need pitching help on the wire. So, before we get to the rest of this week's waiver-wire targets, here are 10 starting pitchers to consider adding in leagues from 10 to 15-teams: