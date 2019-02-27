White Sox's Daniel Palka: Needs more time
Palka remains a few more days away from returning from hamstring tightness, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Palka's absence has already hit three games after initially being reported as a one-to-two game issue. It sounds as though his time off is likely to stretch to at least five or six games, though he hasn't reportedly suffered any major setback and will still have plenty of time to build up for Opening Day.
