White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Set to make Opening Day roster
General manager Rick Hahn suggested Saturday that Jimenez would be included on the White Sox's Opening Day roster, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. "That decision as to final 25-man roster influences a lot of people, not just [Eloy]," Hahn said. "But I know both of us are certainly looking forward to Opening Day and Eloy getting started in his White Sox career."
After Jimenez signed a six-year, $43 million contract with the White Sox on Wednesday, it appeared to be a foregone conclusion that he would break camp with the big club. The team has since left the door open for Jimenez possibly beginning the campaign at Triple-A Charlotte, but Hahn's comments fall just short of confirming that a minor-league assignment won't happen. Expect the White Sox to confirm Jimenez's spot on the Opening Day roster early during the upcoming week, with the 21-year-old slated to fill an everyday role in the outfield and occupy a prominent spot in the lineup right away.
More News
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Back in action•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Scratched with cold•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Extended, Opening Day possible•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Swats first spring homer•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Batting cleanup in spring opener•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball: Sleepers and rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Sleepers 2.0
How close are Pete Alonso and Nick Senzel to contributing in the majors? Close enough that...
-
Breakouts 2.0
Looking for big impact in the middle rounds of your draft? Scott White says these players are...
-
Busts 2.0
An ace closer joins Scott White's star-studded lists of busts for 2019, which is already headlined...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 3.0
Individual roles are becoming better defined as opening day nears, but the relief pitcher position...