General manager Rick Hahn suggested Saturday that Jimenez would be included on the White Sox's Opening Day roster, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. "That decision as to final 25-man roster influences a lot of people, not just [Eloy]," Hahn said. "But I know both of us are certainly looking forward to Opening Day and Eloy getting started in his White Sox career."

After Jimenez signed a six-year, $43 million contract with the White Sox on Wednesday, it appeared to be a foregone conclusion that he would break camp with the big club. The team has since left the door open for Jimenez possibly beginning the campaign at Triple-A Charlotte, but Hahn's comments fall just short of confirming that a minor-league assignment won't happen. Expect the White Sox to confirm Jimenez's spot on the Opening Day roster early during the upcoming week, with the 21-year-old slated to fill an everyday role in the outfield and occupy a prominent spot in the lineup right away.

