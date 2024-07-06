Jimenez isn't in the White Sox's lineup for Saturday's game against Miami.
Jimenez will get a breather Saturday after going 7-for-19 with two runs scored over his last six games. His absence will allow Gavin Sheets to serve as Chicago's designated hitter while batting fourth.
