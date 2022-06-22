Abreu is managing leg soreness and will be limited to serving as the designated hitter in Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays, though he could instead be held out of the lineup, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Abreu went 2-for-6 with a run scored and never exited Tuesday's contest, but manager Tony La Russa did consider replacing him with a pinch runner during the 12th inning. It doesn't appear to be a serious injury, but the veteran slugger won't play the field in Wednesday's series finale, and he could receive a full day off if the soreness remains bothersome.