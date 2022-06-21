Anderson went 2-for-5 with a run scored Monday against the Blue Jays.

Anderson was activated from the injured list Monday and immediately returned to his customary role as the White Sox's leadoff hitter. He singled in his first plate appearance and also came around to score, showing little rust. Anderson has been excellent this season, maintaining a .357/.393/.500 line with five home runs and eight stolen bases across 41 games.

