Yankees' Luke Voit: Undergoes offseason surgery

Voit (abdomen) underwent surgery to address core muscle injuries, but is expected to be ready for spring training, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Voit was in a slump at the end of the regular season, going 1-for-32 with 13 strikeouts, which led to a decreased role in the postseason. General manager Brian Cashman revealed Thursday that the 28-year-old had surgery to address core muscle injuries, so it's safe to wonder whether injuries played a role in Voit's struggles. The first baseman his .263/.378/.464 but had 142 strikeouts in 2019.