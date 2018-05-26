Torreyes was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre following Friday's game.

The Yankees had to make room for Greg Bird (ankle) and Torreyes was the roster casualty. He's fared well in his limited playing time so far this year (.339/.349/.435) and he can help out all around the infield, so it seems likely that Torreyes will be back up to fill a bench role before long.

