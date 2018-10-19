C.J. Wilcox: Waived by Pacers
Wilcox (Achilles) was waived by the Pacers on Friday.
Wilcox is out for the entire season with a torn Achilles, so the Pacers have decided to move on. Indiana signed Davon Reed to a deal, filling the open roster spot.
