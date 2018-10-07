Chris McCullough: Waived by Pistons
McCullough was waived by the Pistons on Sunday, James Edwards of The Athletic reports.
McCullough was simply with the Pistons on a training camp deal and was always considered a long shot to make the final roster. He'll look for another potential suitor elsewhere in the NBA, but if there's a lack of interest, McCullough could start the season in the G-League.
More News
-
Pistons' Chris McCullough: Signs with Detroit•
-
Chris McCullough: Team-high scoring haul off bench•
-
76ers' Chris McCullough: Joining Philly for summer league•
-
Wizards' Chris McCullough: Reassigned to G-League•
-
Wizards' Chris McCullough: Recalled from G-League•
-
Wizards' Chris McCullough: Assigned to G-League•
-
NBA: Top 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.