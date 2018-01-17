Wizards' Chris McCullough: Recalled from G-League
McCullough has been recalled from the G-League, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.
McCullough has struggled to find a role with the Wizards, averaging just 5.4 minutes played across 12 contests. He's gotten more run in the G-League, where he posts 12.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.2 steals, 1.6 assists and 1.2 blocks across 25.2 minutes per contest.
