Chris McCullough: Signs with Chinese club
McCullough will sign a contract with the Shanxi Brave Dragons of the Chinese Basketball Association, Emiliano Carchia of Sportando reports.
McCullough didn't take long to find a new home, as he lands a deal in China just one day after being released by the Pistons. He'll look to light up the CBA during the upcoming campaign with the hope of peaking some other NBA team's interest. McCullough has played 59 total NBA games in three years between the Nets and Wizards.
