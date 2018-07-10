McCullough produced 20 points (8-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds and three blocks across 22 minutes during the 76ers' 87-75 loss to the Wizards in a Las Vegas Summer League contest Monday.

The former first-round pick of the Nets had come up empty on the scoreboard in his first summer game, so Monday's tally was a significant improvement. McCullough spent some time in both the G-League and with the Wizards last season, and he'll look to parlay a strong performance in Vegas into a chance to eventually garner a roster spot with Washington from the beginning of the regular season.