76ers' Chris McCullough: Joining Philly for summer league
McCullough, an unrestricted free agent, will play for the 76ers during summer league, Mike Waters of Syracuse.com reports.
McCullough was drafted 29th overall by the Nets in 2015, but has played just 59 games in the NBA since then. He spent all of last season with the Wizards' organization, bouncing back and forth between the NBA and the G-League. The 6-foot-11 forward played 90 total minutes with Washington, recording 46 points, 25 rebounds and five blocks while shooting 42.9 percent from the field. Through summer league, McCullough will look to prove he's worth an NBA roster spot. At the very least, it seems like he'll end up as a G-League contributor once again.
