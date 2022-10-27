The 2022-23 season is young, but that doesn't mean it's too early to start picking up players of the waiver wire. Some players fantasy managers thought would play important roles are off to slower starts than expected, and that's made room for others to pick up the slack. Specialists can be awfully helpful in fantasy basketball, and their unique skill sets can impact immediate and long-term success. Need some help addressing weaknesses on your roster?

Here are three category boosters worth considering adding to your roster in Week 2.

3-pointers/3-point percentage

Trey Murphy, F, NOP (51% rostered)

Murphy benefitted from Brandon Ingram's concussion earlier this week ad rattled home 22 points in 36 minutes while shooting a perfect 8-for-8 from the field. The second-year sniper's averaging 15.5 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting 68.4 percent from deep. His usage could dip dramatically if BI and Herb Jones return to good health soon, but you won't find a better short-term streamer if he starts for the rest of Week 2. If he's not available in your league, consider pivoting to Miami Heat forward Max Strus (35% rostered). His long-term outlook might be a little bit better right now. Strus could regularly average close to 30 minutes per contest and is shooting a hair under 39 percent shooter from deep.

Rebounds

Nick Richards, C, CHA (39% rostered)

Richards is fresh off his least productive game of the season, as Mason Plumlee unexpectedly logged 31 minutes against the New York Knicks. Richards is still averaging more points (13.0) and rebounds (7.8) than the starter despite his seven points and four rebounds on Wednesday. I expect Richards and Plumlee to continue splitting time for the season. Plumlee has showcased better passing chops, but raw numbers and efficiency favor Richards in this by-committee frontcourt.

Blocks

Bol Bol, ORL (28% rostered)

Bol is averaging 2.6 blocks per game and is tied for first in the NBA with 13 blocks despite backing up Wendell Carter Jr. with the Orlando Magic. The versatile big man pushed Mo Bamba to the tail end of the Magic's rotation and has put up respectable scoring and rebounding numbers with quality efficiency in under 18 minutes per game. Bol has logged at least 20 minutes in each of his last two contests and could be well on his way to a larger role if he keeps it up. No bench player will provide more block upside than Bol in the coming weeks.