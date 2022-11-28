The NBA took a day off for Thanksgiving last week, but the league has a loaded schedule this week with all but one team playing at least three games. This scheduling parity should allow fantasy managers to play most of their best players in Week 7, but there are still a few situations to consider when making lineup decisions, including a growing list of injuries from around the league.

While stars from the teams with two games should still start in most fantasy leagues, it's best to consider players with four games instead of some of the less reliable contributors.

Teams with four games: BKN, BOS, CHI, CLE, DEN, HOU, IND, LAL, NOP, NYK, ORL, PHX, POR, SAC, TOR, UTA, WAS

Teams with three games: ATL, CHA, DAL, DET, GSW, LAC, MEM, MIL, MIN, OKC, PHI, SAS

Teams with two games: MIA

All roster and start percentages via CBS Fantasy Basketball

Guards

Consider starting: Herbert Jones, NOP (57% rostered, 24% start)

Opponents: OKC, TOR, @SAS, DEN

Jones has been somewhat inconsistent early in the season and has shot just 33.3 percent from the floor over his last three appearances. However, he scored in double figures in seven of his first nine games in November and has decent upside if he can regain his field-goal efficiency. The Pelicans have a four-game week ahead, and none of their opponents are particularly strong against shooting guards, so Jones should have plenty of chances to return to form this week.

Consider sitting: Josh Giddey, OKC (99% rostered, 80% start)

Opponents: @NOP, SAS, @MIN

Giddey has posted two double-doubles over his last five appearances, but he's been held to 12 or fewer points in three of his last six outings. The Thunder have just three games scheduled this week, including a road matchup against the Pelicans, who boast one of the best defenses in the league against small forwards. Some fantasy managers might not have a viable replacement for Giddey in lineups, but he's worthy of sit consideration this week given Oklahoma City's unfavorable schedule. Giddey also continues to struggle from three-point range (26.4% 3Pt), as well as at the free throw line (66.7% FT).

Consider starting: Collin Sexton, UTA (86% rostered, 47% start)

Opponents: CHI, LAC, IND, POR

Sexton has had some lackluster performances early in the season, but he's drawn starts in four consecutive games with Mike Conley (lower leg) sidelined. Sexton has responded by averaging 15.0 points and 6.3 assists in 29.3 minutes per game during that time, and he should continue to play a significant role for the Jazz in Conley's absence. Sexton's production will likely decrease once Conley is back in action, but Utah has four games this week, which should give Sexton plenty of chances to be a solid fantasy contributor.

Consider sitting: Klay Thompson, GSW (95% rostered, 61% start)

Opponents: @DAL, CHI, HOU

Thompson has scored 20-plus points in four of his last five appearances, but he hasn't been a consistent contributor in secondary categories. He's averaging just 3.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists to begin the season and faces an unfavorable schedule this week that includes a back-to-back set. Thompson has sat out half of back-to-back sets early in the season, so he'll likely have just two chances to take the court this week. Despite his recent scoring upside, it's worth considering other options in fantasy lineups this week.

Forwards

Consider starting: Torrey Craig, PHX (22% rostered, 13% start)

Opponents: @SAC, CHI, HOU, @SAS

Craig has been held to single-digit scoring totals in two of the last three games but has been a steady source of blocks with two blocks in each of the last four matchups. The 31-year-old has been a fairly well-rounded contributor recently, averaging 10.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.4 blocks and 1.0 steal in 29.4 minutes per game over his last seven appearances. Despite his recent drop in efficiency, Craig has the opportunity to provide well-rounded fantasy production during the Suns' four-game week.

Consider sitting: Tobias Harris, PHI (98% rostered, 84% start)

Opponents: ATL, @CLE, @MEM

Harris has topped 20 points in three of the last four matchups, but the 76ers have just three games on their schedule this week, including games against Atlanta and Cleveland, who rank among the top 10 defenses in the league against small forwards. It's not yet clear whether P.J. Tucker (ankle) or Joel Embiid (foot) will be available to begin the week, but it's worth considering alternative options over Harris despite his recent hot streak.

Consider starting: Justise Winslow, POR (13% rostered, 6% start)

Opponents: LAC, @LAL, @UTA, DEN

Winslow had a relatively lackluster start to November, but he's seen increased playing time over the last three matchups with Damian Lillard (calf) sidelined. The Trail Blazers announced Nov. 20 that Lillard would be re-evaluated in 1-to-2 weeks, but it's not yet clear when he'll be able to return to game action. Winslow has averaged 8.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists in 37.0 minutes per game over his last three appearances and should continue to see plenty of usage until Lillard is cleared to return.

Consider sitting: Keldon Johnson, SAS (99% rostered, 69% start)

Opponents: @OKC, NOP, PHX

Johnson posted his second double-double of the season during Saturday's loss to the Lakers, but he's been an inconsistent option for the Spurs recently. He's shot just 28.4 percent from the floor over the last four matchups and has averaged 13.8 points and 5.0 rebounds in 29.4 minutes per game during that time. The Spurs play just three games this week, including a matchup against the Suns, who are one of the best defenses in the league against small forwards. Despite his recent double-double, it's worth considering other options this week.

Centers

Consider starting: Pascal Siakam, TOR (100% rostered, 44% start)

Opponents: CLE, @NOP, @BKN, ORL

Siakam has been sidelined since early November due to an adductor injury but appears to be on the verge of returning to game action. He's questionable for Monday's game against Cleveland and should be in the mix to return following a 10-game absence. The 28-year-old is one of the most elite fantasy centers in the league when fully healthy, as evidenced by his 24.8 points, 9.3 rebounds and 7.7 assists in 35.7 minutes per game over his first nine appearances of the season. Siakam is a must-start player when he's available, and he seems to be trending toward a return at some point during the Raptors' upcoming four-game week.

Consider sitting: Clint Capela, ATL (98% rostered, 69% start)

Opponents: @PHI, @ORL, DEN

Capela has missed the last two games due to dental pain, and it's not yet clear whether he'll be available for the second half of a back-to-back set Monday in Philadelphia. The 28-year-old was held to single-digit scoring totals in two of his four appearances before his absence, but he remained consistent on the boards with 12.0 rebounds per game over that stretch. The Hawks have just three games scheduled for this week, so Capela is a risky play given his recent absences.