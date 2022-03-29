Monday's main NBA DFS slate was loaded with high flyers. It's not surprising that the league's reigning MVP topped the charts in Fantasy production, and he increased his lead in this year's triple-double race with an impressive outing against the Charlotte Hornets. The Joker is carrying the Denver Nuggets and several other Fantasy stars are doing some heavy lifting toward the end of the regular season, too.

We'll go over Monday's best and worst performances before getting into Tuesday's top DFS play on DraftKings.

Who's hot

Nikola Jokic DEN • C • 15 PPG 26.3 RPG 13.6 BPG .86 View Profile

Jokic recorded his 19th triple-double of the season against the Hornets on Monday. The Denver Nuggets big man totaled 26 points, 19 rebounds, and 11 assists. He's averaging a season-high 29.4 points per game through 14 outings in March. Reinforcements appear to be on the way in the form of Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr., but they might not arrive until the postseason. Jokic can carry the Nuggets until mid-April just fine.

Darius Garland CLE • PG • 10 PPG 21.5 APG 8.6 SPG 1.25 3P/G 2.508 View Profile

Garland's still scoring and making plays at an elite level to help his Cleveland Cavaliers in the playoff picture. He powered his team to a win over the Orlando Magic on Monday with 25 points and 12 assists. Garland's tallied at least 24 points and 12 assists in four of his past five games. He's recorded seven double-doubles in his last 10 games. Assists could be harder to come by now that Evan Mobley has suffered a sprained ankle, though.

Dejounte Murray SA • PG • 5 PPG 21 APG 9.3 SPG 2.06 3P/G 1.348 View Profile

Murray ended last week with a triple-double and kicked off Week 24 on a high note. The San Antonio Spurs point guard scored 33 points, grabbed seven boards, and dished out 11 assists against the Houston Rockets on Monday. He's averaging a season-high 25 points per game in March to go along with 8.4 rebounds and 9.1 assists. Can he power San Antonio to a better place in the Western Conference standings ahead of the postseason? Time will tell.

Who's not

Montrezl Harrell CHA • C • 8 PPG 13.4 RPG 6.3 BPG .61 View Profile

Harrell gave the Hornets a much-needed frontcourt spark off the bench when he first arrived. However, he's tapered off over time. The former Washington Wizards center has played less than 20 minutes in four consecutive contests. He's averaged just 7.4 points and 2.8 rebounds over his previous five games. Neither he nor Mason Plumlee seem likely to put up quality numbers as they split time at the five in Buzz City.

DFS target

The Detroit Pistons are letting Bagley loose and he hasn't looked this dangerous as a Fantasy asset all season. The 23-year-old forward tallied 27 points with seven boards on Sunday and is poised to play a ton of minutes with Isaiah Livers set to miss a third consecutive game. Bagley's averaged 21.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 32.5 minutes per contest during Livers' three-game layoff. Detroit isn't playing for anything at this point and Kelly Olynyk is being used sparingly. Make the most of Bagley's usage while you can, as his price will likely rise in the coming weeks.