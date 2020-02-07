Gerald Green: Officially waived
Green (foot) was waived by the Nuggets on Friday.
Green, who is recovering from left foot surgery, was let go by Denver to free up a roster spot. It's unclear if another team will be interested in picking him up in hopes that he can play in the postseason.
