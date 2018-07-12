Heat's Derrick Walton: Drops double-double Thursday
Walton posted 15 points (4-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-9 FT), 11 assists, five rebounds and three steals across 29 minutes during Thursday's 110-106 summer league win over New Orleans.
Walton, who secured a double-double, also led the team in assists and steals. Prior to Thursday's performance, he had been averaging 7.2 points, 5.8 assists and 2.2 steals across 26.6 minutes during five summer league games.
