Javon Bess: Waived by Pelicans
Bess was waived by New Orleans on Saturday, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
Bess joined the Pelicans in late June after going unselected in the draft following his breakout senior season at Saint Louis. The 23-year-old played in two preseason games and had two points and two rebounds in nine minutes.
