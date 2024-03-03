site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Kings' Kessler Edwards: Recalled to NBA
Sacramento recalled Edwards from the G League's Stockton Kings on Sunday.
Edwards and Colby Jones receive call-ups Sunday. Sacramento next takes the court Monday against Chicago.
