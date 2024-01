Sacramento recalled Edwards from the G League's Stockton Kings on Tuesday, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.

Edwards was recently dispatched to Stockton to pick up playing time after he had played just 47 combined minutes for Sacramento dating back to the beginning of December. Though he's back with the Kings ahead of Thursday's game at Golden State, Edwards will serve as end-of-bench depth and is unlikely to be featured in head coach Mike Brown's rotation.