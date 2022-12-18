Davis will miss Sunday's game against Washington and undergo further evaluation on his right foot after exiting Friday's game due to the injury, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

Davis left in the first half of Friday's game with an unspecified injury in his right foot and will be held out of Sunday's contest. It is unclear if he will have to miss an extended period of time, but for as long as he is out Thomas Bryant and Damian Jones should see extended run. Davis' next chance to play will come on Monday in Phoenix.