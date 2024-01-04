Davis finished Wednesday's 110-96 loss to Miami with 29 points (10-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 9-10 FT), 17 rebounds, six assists, five blocks and three steals over 43 minutes.

Davis was on track to an even bigger total until the fourth quarter, when the Heat brought Bam Adebayo and Kevin Love on the floor together in an effort to control the paint. Davis could only manage three points against them, effectively squelching the Lakers' best chance of success. Davis is usually unstoppable, and opposing defenses have to resort to extreme measures to contain him. The Heat found an answer by going big in the final stanza. Despite the loss, Davis' work through three quarters earned him an excellent fantasy total.