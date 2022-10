Davis (back) won't play in Thursday's preseason contest against Minnestoa, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Pressreports.

Davis was a late scratch for Wednesday's preseason matchup against Phoenix with minor back tightness. The Lakers, thus, won't be taking any chances with Davis during the preseason, and they'll let the veteran rest as much as he needs. The former Kentucky standout joins LeBron James (rest) and Russell Westbrook (rest) on the sidelines for Thursday's game.