The Magic assigned Houstan to the G League's Lakeland Magic on Monday.

Houstan hasn't left the bench in either of Orlando's last two games and is unlikely to see his playing-time outlook improve at the NBA level now that the team is drawing closer to full strength, so the second-round rookie with head to the G League to pick up some meaningful playing time. He'll make his Lakeland debut Tuesday or Thursday, when the team plays two straight games in Sioux Falls against the Skyforce.