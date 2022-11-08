Watanabe suffered a left foot injury during Monday's game against Dallas and needed assistance making his way off the floor, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Watanabe is likely headed for imaging and further evaluation after leaving Monday's contest. The Nets provided an update on his status shortly after he left the game, as he's been officially diagnosed with a left ankle sprain, per Chris Milholen of NetsDaily.com. Markieff Morris and Royce O'Neale could see additional minutes if Watanabe is forced to miss additional time.