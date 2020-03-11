Pacers' Jeremy Lamb: Undergoes successful surgery
Lamb (knee) underwent a successful surgery Wednesday.
A timeline has yet to emerge regarding Lamb's recovery from a torn ACL and meniscus, and he's been labeled out "indefinitely". Presumably, the hope is that he'll be able to during the second half of next season.
