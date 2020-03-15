Pistons' Christian Wood: Tests positive for coronavirus
Wood has tested positive for coronavirus, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
According to Charania, Wood is asymptomatic and is doing well. Wood faced Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell and the Jazz last Saturday. Since then, he's faced off against the Knicks and the 76ers.
