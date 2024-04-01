Brown posted 18 points (7-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six assists, four rebounds and two steals over 34 minutes in Sunday's 135-120 loss to Philadelphia.

Brown got the starting nod Sunday with Ochai Agbaji (hip) inactive, connecting on a team-high-tying mark from three to go along with a half-dozen assist and coming up two points shy of the 20-point mark to boost Toronto offensively. Brown has posted 18 or more points in six games this season, adding six or more assists in two of those contests. Brown has now connected on at least three threes in five outings.