The Raptors are exercising Brown's $23 million player option for 2024-25 on Friday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Instead of hitting free agency this offseason, Brown will be under contract in Toronto for one more season. In 2023-24, the 26-year-old guard averaged 10.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 27.9 minutes across 67 appearances split between the Pacers and Raptors. Brown's expiring contract could also be a valuable trade piece for Toronto.