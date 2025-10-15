Thompson finished with 21 points (5-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 9-9 FT), five rebounds and three assists across 24 minutes during Tuesday's 130-128 preseason win over the Pelicans

Thompson was highly efficient in limited minutes. The talented young guard shot 62.5 percent from the field and a perfect 100 percent from the charity stripe, as he helped his team secure the two-point on the road.