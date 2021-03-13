Wood (ankle) is listed as out for Sunday's game against Boston.
Wood won't return to action in this one, as it'll be the 16th straight game that the forward will stay on the sidelines. Wood presumably remains day-to-day moving forward and his next opportunity to take the floor looms Tuesday against Atlanta.
