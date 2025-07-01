Hayes-Davis agreed to a fully guaranteed one-year contract with the Suns, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Hayes-Davis had a decorated career in Europe and starred for Fenerbahce in the 2024-25 Euroleague season, winning the title and being named the Finals MVP. He last played in the NBA during the 2017-18 season after making nine appearances off the bench for the Lakers, Kings and Raptors, but he should find an easy path toward regular playing time with the Suns this upcoming campaign. Hayes-Davis averaged 16.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game in the 2024-25 Euroleague season between the regular season and the playoffs.