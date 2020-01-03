Martin managed 12 points (4-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds and one assist in 29 minutes during Thursday's 99-84 win over the Warriors.

Martin is averaging 29.5 minutes across the last four contests. However, once the team is relatively healthy again Martin will likely find himself buried on the bench for the most part. Still, depending on what the injury report looks like heading into Sunday's matchup versus the Cavaliers Martin may very well draw another start against another weak defensive club.