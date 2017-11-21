Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Out again Wednesday

Aminu (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the 76ers, Casey Holdahl of Blazers.com reports.

Aminu went through an on-court workout prior to Monday's game against the Grizzlies, but he still is not yet healthy enough to make his return to the lineup. Its been several weeks since Aminu last played, which means he probably still has a way to go in terms of getting back into the proper condition. His next opportunity will be Friday's meeting with the Nets.