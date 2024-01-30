Jones finished with 15 points (7-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt), two rebounds, nine assists, one block and two steals over 32 minutes during Monday's 118-113 victory over the Spurs.

Jones came just one assist shy of recording what would've been his fifth double-double of the season, and it's worth noting he has completed that feat twice over his last five appearances. He's been thriving as a playmaker of late, dishing out six or more assists in nine straight appearances while averaging 11.6 points and 9.6 assists per game in that stretch.