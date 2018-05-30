2018 Fantasy Football Rankings: Sleepers from expert who called Kareem Hunt's breakout

If you want to win your 2018 Fantasy Football league, you've got to hit on at least two sleepers who get drafted low, then turn out to be stars.

No one is better at identifying those sleepers than Jamey Eisenberg. The award-winning CBS Sports Senior Fantasy Writer, recognized by Fantasy Pros as one of the nation's most accurate Fantasy football draft experts, was super-high on Kareem Hunt last year when the rookie was being drafted as the No. 21 running back.

A month before training camp, Eisenberg urged readers to grab Hunt with a mid-round pick and ride him to a Fantasy championship.

"He can easily push Spencer Ware for the starting job, and this feels similar to what happened in Chicago [in 2016] when Jordan Howard replaced an ineffective Jeremy Langford and became a Fantasy stud," Eisenberg wrote in June 2017.

The result? Hunt blew up for 1,782 rushing-receiving yards and 11 touchdowns, finished as the No. 3 running back and helped countless owners to Fantasy Football titles.

Now, Eisenberg has released his highly anticipated 2018 sleepers list, and he's sharing it early over at SportsLine.

We can tell you Eisenberg is high on Cowboys rookie wideout Michael Gallup, noting Dallas must replace 240 targets with Dez Bryant and Jason Witten gone. "Gallup has the most star appeal, and if there's one thing we know about the Cowboys, it's that they like stars," Eisenberg told SportsLine.

Eisenberg also says Matt Ryan will bounce back "in a big way" after slumping from the No. 2 QB in 2016 to No. 15 last year.

"He has a good track record in his second year with a new offensive coordinator -- he improved by six touchdowns in his second season with Mike Mularkey in 2009 and had his MVP season in his second year with Kyle Shanahan in 2016 -- and hopefully the same thing happens with [Steve] Sarkisian," Eisenberg said.

"The Falcons gave Ryan a new weapon with first-round pick Calvin Ridley, who joins Julio Jones, Mohamed Sanu and quality pass catchers out of the backfield to form a formidable receiving corps."

